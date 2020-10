Exhibition that transports visitors back in time to 1977 to explore the revolutionary creativity, expressive freedom and sexual liberation that transformed a New York City nightclub into a phenomenon. Curated by Matthew Yokobosky, Senior Curator of Fashion and Material Culture at the Brooklyn Museum in New York State. Opening Dec 26, 2020-Apr 5, 2021.See website for ticket info.

https://ago.ca/exhibitions/studio-54-night-magic