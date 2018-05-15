Studio Zone V
Queen Gallery 382 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1T1
Group show, May 15-30, opening 7-9 pm May 16.
Dissonance, by the Ottawa-based collective Studio Zone V, encourages viewers to ponder discordances present in our modern reality, including the shifting understanding of gender, the role of guns and societal violence, the treatment of Indigenous people, the vagaries of job security, the fading of historic anchors. Part of CONTACT Photography Festival.
