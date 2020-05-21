Study And Go Abroad Virtual Fair

Virtual Event

Chat with representatives from colleges, professional schools and universities from around the world. Download brochures, attend webinars, check out scholarships and get answers to all your questions. Start planning for your next step in education. May 23 from 8 am-2 pm ET.

Registration is free. Check back later for the exhibitors’ list and webinars on https://www.studyandgoabroad.com/vef/.

