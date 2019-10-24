Stuffy Sleepover

Pajama party where you can hear stories, play games, make a sleep mask then leave your stuffy to spend the night in the library. For children ages 4-8, their parents/caregivers and their stuffed friends. Only the stuffies will be sleeping over. Pick up your stuffy after the sleepover and learn how your friend spent the night. 6:30-7:30 pm. Free. Drop-in, no registration required.

