Sufi Poets Series presents: Pànah

The first installation of the Sufi Poets Series 2020 features poets Sahar Golshan, Khashayar Mohammadi, Bänoo Zan, storyteller Ariel Balevi, as well as the An Ensemble with Bamdad Fotouhi (percussion), Nima Safaei (santour) and Kouhyar Babaeian (tar). They will be joined by Zohreh Shahbazy (percussion) and Kianoush Khalilian (ney).

February 8 at 8 pm. $25 adv, $30 door. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Canada Strong, a campaign that is raising funds for the families of the victims of Flight 752.

smallworldmusic.com/shows/sufi-poets-series-presents-panah