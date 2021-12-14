Sultans Of String -Christmas Caravan Fundraising Concert

Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 14, 2021

Concert with guests Rebecca Campbell, Fethi Nadjem, Donne Roberts & Yukiko Tsutsui, Saskia Tomkins & more. UNHCRawareness/fundraising bash from their Zoom Room. Dec 19 at 7 pm.

Suggested donation $10—[$1 from each ticket sold is being donated to our UN Refugee Agency fundraiser: https://amplify.e-activist.com/14441/p2p/90279/sultansofstring

https://sultanschristmas2021.eventbrite.ca

https://www.facebook.com/events/241082451428046

Date And Time

Sun, Dec 19th, 2021 @ 7:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Benefits

