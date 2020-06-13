Sultans of String's Refuge

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Artist and activist Ange Loft hosts a conversation inspired by Sultans of String’s newly released album Refuge, a collaboration with over 30 musicians, that addresses the challenges facing the world’s displaced peoples. Elder Duke Redbird, Ifrah Mansour, Waleed Abdulhamid and producer Chris McKhool will look at how refugees and displaced persons, particularly those who are artists, can guide us through the present moment and they will share new music videos from the project. 9:15 pm. Free. luminatofestival.com/Day-Three

Luminato
Free
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
