NOW MagazineAll EventsSultans of String w/ Tamar Ilana

Sultans of String w/ Tamar Ilana

Sultans of String w/ Tamar Ilana

by
232 232 people viewed this event.

Yalla Yalla! interactive Zoom concert. Oct 24 at 7 pm. $10. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sultans-of-string-zoom-concert-2-yalla-yalla-edition-tickets-124503239541

 

Date And Time

2020-10-24 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-10-24 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.