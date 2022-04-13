Sumi-e: The Way Of The Brush

Sumi-e painting is the embodiment of Japanese aesthetics – brush, ink and white space that captures the timeless beauty and complexity of the natural world. Sumi-e has held an honoured place in the JCCC. It was the first cultural class offered to the public by the JCCC in 1964. The exhibition will present the work of 11 Sumi-e artists – all teachers and students of the JCCC Sumi-e program.

Featured artists: Hiroshi Yamamoto, Nicole Tamir, Neli Lordanova, Kate Cherney, Marie Ikeda, Terry Adachi, Roslyn Levin, Ruth Yamada, Peter Ito, Anne Nakagawa, and Mary Ikeda.

This exhibit is part of the DiverseCity Expo. May 2-July 29, 2022. Free. Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Garamond Ct. jccc.on.ca