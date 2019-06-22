Summer Dances

Simon Ballet presents the music of Bizet’s Carmen, performed with Spanish influence in grand style. Jun 22 at 8 pm. $20, stu/srs $15.

For part two, the audience is introduced to 19.06.21 of the prominent choreographer Xing Bang Fu. For the final piece piece. Simon Sylvain Lalonde remounts his masterwork, The Four Seasons, showcasing mesmerizing and dynamic style.