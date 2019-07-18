Summer Music in the Garden: Andréa Tyniec and Stéphane Tétreault

Andréa Tyniec (violin) and Stéphane Tétreault (cello), performZoltán Kodály’s Duo for violin and cello, op. 7 (1914); Maurice Ravel’s Sonate pour violon et violoncelle (1922), and Reinhold Glière’s Berceuse, Op. 39 no. 3 (1909). 7 pm. Free outdoor concert.