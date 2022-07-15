Summer Opera Lyric Theatre – Summer 2022

- News
Summer Opera Lyric Theatre continues its tradition as the only performance haven for Toronto’s opera lovers in late summer. Young artists who participated in the 8-week summer intensive will showcase their skills in a series of performances. July 27-August 7.
The season opens with Menotti’s The Consul on Friday – July 29 (8 pm) with further performances on Wednesday – August 3 (2 pm), Thursday – August 4 (8 pm) and Saturday – August 6 (8 pm).
Performances of Humperdinck’s Hansel And Gretel are on Saturday – July 30 (8 pm), Tuesday – August 2 (8 pm), Saturday – August 6 (2 pm) and Sunday – August 7 (2 pm).
Mozart’s The Marriage Of Figaro takes the stage on Saturday – July 30 (2 pm), Sunday – July 31 (2 pm), Wednesday – August 3 (8 pm) and Friday – August 5 (8 pm).
Performances are at Alumnae Theatre, 70 Berkeley.
Single performance
Regular Price: $28 includes HST
Students & Seniors: $22 (ID required)
*additional fees apply for online and phone orders.
Subscription price: $60 for 3 performances
Deadline for best seats : July 22, 2022
Location Address - 70 Berkeley St, Toronto, ON M5A 2W6
Event Price - $22-$28