Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Summer Opera Lyric Theatre – Summer 2022

Jul 15, 2022

Summer Opera Lyric Theatre – Summer 2022

7 7 people viewed this event.

Summer Opera Lyric Theatre continues its tradition as the only performance haven for Toronto’s opera lovers in late summer. Young artists who participated in the 8-week summer intensive will showcase their skills in a series of performances. July 27-August 7.

The season opens with Menotti’s The Consul on Friday – July 29 (8 pm) with further performances on Wednesday – August 3 (2 pm), Thursday – August 4 (8 pm) and Saturday – August 6 (8 pm).

Performances of Humperdinck’s Hansel And Gretel are on Saturday – July 30 (8 pm), Tuesday – August 2 (8 pm), Saturday – August 6 (2 pm) and Sunday – August 7 (2 pm).

Mozart’s The Marriage Of Figaro takes the stage on Saturday – July 30 (2 pm), Sunday – July 31 (2 pm), Wednesday – August 3 (8 pm) and Friday – August 5 (8 pm).

Performances are at Alumnae Theatre, 70 Berkeley.

Single performance
Regular Price: $28 includes HST
Students & Seniors: $22 (ID required)
*additional fees apply for online and phone orders.

Subscription price: $60 for 3 performances
Deadline for best seats : July 22, 2022

Additional Details

Location Address - 70 Berkeley St, Toronto, ON M5A 2W6

Event Price - $22-$28

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 29th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sun, Aug 7th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Location

Alumnae Theatre

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Theatre

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine