Summer Opera Lyric Theatre – Summer 2022

Summer Opera Lyric Theatre continues its tradition as the only performance haven for Toronto’s opera lovers in late summer. Young artists who participated in the 8-week summer intensive will showcase their skills in a series of performances. July 27-August 7.

The season opens with Menotti’s The Consul on Friday – July 29 (8 pm) with further performances on Wednesday – August 3 (2 pm), Thursday – August 4 (8 pm) and Saturday – August 6 (8 pm).

Performances of Humperdinck’s Hansel And Gretel are on Saturday – July 30 (8 pm), Tuesday – August 2 (8 pm), Saturday – August 6 (2 pm) and Sunday – August 7 (2 pm).

Mozart’s The Marriage Of Figaro takes the stage on Saturday – July 30 (2 pm), Sunday – July 31 (2 pm), Wednesday – August 3 (8 pm) and Friday – August 5 (8 pm).

Performances are at Alumnae Theatre, 70 Berkeley.

Single performance

Regular Price: $28 includes HST

Students & Seniors: $22 (ID required)

*additional fees apply for online and phone orders.

Subscription price: $60 for 3 performances

Deadline for best seats : July 22, 2022