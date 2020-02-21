Summer Vibes In Winter Times
Arta Gallery 14 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4
Join Rotaract Club of Toronto at its annual fundraiser dedicated to Skylark Youth, a leading Toronto-based charity dedicated to children, young people and their families struggling with complex mental health and developmental needs. Event includes gallery access, charcuterie board, drinks, door prizes and more. 7-11 pm. $55.
torontorotaract.com/summervibes
#RotaractTO
