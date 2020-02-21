Summer Vibes In Winter Times

Google Calendar - Summer Vibes In Winter Times - 2020-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Vibes In Winter Times - 2020-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Vibes In Winter Times - 2020-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Vibes In Winter Times - 2020-02-21 19:00:00

Arta Gallery 14 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

Join Rotaract Club of Toronto at its annual fundraiser dedicated to Skylark Youth, a leading Toronto-based charity dedicated to children, young people and their families struggling with complex mental health and developmental needs. Event includes gallery access, charcuterie board, drinks, door prizes and more. 7-11 pm. $55.

torontorotaract.com/summervibes

#RotaractTO

Info

Arta Gallery 14 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4 View Map
Community Events
Benefits
Google Calendar - Summer Vibes In Winter Times - 2020-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Vibes In Winter Times - 2020-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Vibes In Winter Times - 2020-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Vibes In Winter Times - 2020-02-21 19:00:00