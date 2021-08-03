COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Summerfolk 46

Live afternoon concerts with Chantal Kreviazuk, Danny Michel, Shakura S'Aida, Kelly Prescott, Good Lovelies, Samantha Martin and others. Kelso Beach.

Aug 3, 2021

Summerfolk 46

9 9 people viewed this event.

Live afternoon concerts with Chantal Kreviazuk, Danny Michel, Shakura S’Aida, Kelly Prescott, Good Lovelies, Samantha Martin and others. Kelso Beach Park, Tom Thomson Art Gallery and other venues around Owen Sound. Aug 21-22. $50 per concert. Ticket includes evening livestream concert. http://summerfolk.org

Additional Details

Location - Owen Sound

Venue Address - Owen Sound, Ontario

Date And Time
2021-08-21 to
2021-08-22

Location
Owen Sound, Ontario, Owen Sound, Ontario

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Owen Sound

Event Tags

Share With Friends