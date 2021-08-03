Summerfolk 46

- News
Live afternoon concerts with Chantal Kreviazuk, Danny Michel, Shakura S’Aida, Kelly Prescott, Good Lovelies, Samantha Martin and others. Kelso Beach Park, Tom Thomson Art Gallery and other venues around Owen Sound. Aug 21-22. $50 per concert. Ticket includes evening livestream concert. http://summerfolk.org
Location - Owen Sound
Venue Address - Owen Sound, Ontario