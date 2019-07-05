Summerlicious
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
City of Toronto presents the annual foodie fest. Special three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at nearly 200 restaurants across the city. Lunch $23-$33, dinner $33-$53. See website for details.
Explore Toronto’s rich and diverse food history through Toronto’s Table, a new culinary event program presented by Toronto History Museums. Tickets are now on sale.
