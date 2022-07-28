Summerlicious 2022

- News
Travel the world with your taste buds right at home this year! Gather with friends and family and savour delicious three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at more than 200 local restaurants from August 12-28.
Explore what Toronto has to offer with our rich and diverse culinary culture at different price points.
Lunch: $20 / $27 / $34 / $41 /$48 / $55
Dinner: $25 / $35 / $ 45 / $55 / $65 / $75
Plan your lunch and dinner dates now!
Reservations accepted beginning July 28.
Location Address - Toronto, ON
Event Price - $20-$75