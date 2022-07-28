Summerlicious 2022

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 28, 2022

Travel the world with your taste buds right at home this year! Gather with friends and family and savour delicious three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at more than 200 local restaurants from August 12-28.

Explore what Toronto has to offer with our rich and diverse culinary culture at different price points.

Lunch: $20 / $27 / $34 / $41 /$48 / $55
Dinner: $25 / $35 / $ 45 / $55 / $65 / $75

Plan your lunch and dinner dates now!

Reservations accepted beginning July 28.

toronto.ca/summerlicious

Additional Details

Location Address - Toronto, ON

Event Price - $20-$75

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 12th, 2022
to Sun, Aug 28th, 2022

Location

Various venues

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Food & Drink

