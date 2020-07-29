SummerWorks 2020: Expanding the possibilities of performance

SummerWorks presents a re-imagined summer season for 2020.

We Were, We Are, We Will Be by Daniele Bartolini and Luke Reece. An anthology unfolding over the course of one week with both digital and analogue projects that take you from your living room to hidden parts of the city for safe encounters with others. Aug 18-23, various venues.

Health & Safety Notes by Mark Reinhart. Colourful messages written in duct tape adorn the sides of public and private buildings throughout the neighbourhood of Parkdale and wander down Queen West. Starting from July 27.

SummerWorks Lab Residencies, artistic residency reimagined for a time of physical distancing, supporting a cohort of over 20 artists developing new performance projects. Through July and August.