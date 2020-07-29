NOW MagazineAll EventsSummerWorks 2020: Expanding the possibilities of performance

SummerWorks 2020: Expanding the possibilities of performance

SummerWorks
01
Jul
-
31
Aug

SummerWorks 2020: Expanding the possibilities of performance

by SummerWorks
 
169 people viewed this event.

SummerWorks presents a re-imagined summer season for 2020.

We Were, We Are, We Will Be by Daniele Bartolini and Luke Reece. An anthology unfolding over the course of one week with both digital and analogue projects that take you from your living room to hidden parts of the city for safe encounters with others. Aug 18-23, various venues.

Health & Safety Notes by Mark Reinhart. Colourful messages written in duct tape adorn the sides of public and private buildings throughout the neighbourhood of Parkdale and wander down Queen West. Starting from July 27.

SummerWorks Lab Residencies, artistic residency reimagined for a time of physical distancing, supporting a cohort of over 20 artists developing new performance projects. Through July and August.

 

Date And Time

2020-07-01 to
2020-08-31
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Stage
 
 
 

Share With Friends

SummerWorks
SummerWorks is a leader, collaborator, and community builder at the forefront of contemporary performance.

Comments are Closed.