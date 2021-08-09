SummerWorks 2021

SummerWorks Festival 2021: free, public-facing programming across multiple platforms throughout the month of August.

Starting August 1, each day will offer new ways of encountering artists and their work, either in person or through digital formats. Through the month, you will be invited to witness online public sharings, engage with artists through social media, as well as explorations of public access to artistic process, from performance in storefront windows to communal walks through the park.

With a desire to invest in the artists shaping the future, this year’s Festival focuses on work in development, nurturing artistic exploration as we begin the process of rebuilding.

August 1-31. Details at summerworks.ca