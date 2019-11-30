Summit: Digital Growth For Creators
Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5
Two days of talks, panels, workshops and networking for Toronto's creative community. Speakers include fashion designer Haley Elsaesser, illustrator Alexis Eke, journalist Jonathan Dekel, artist Trevor Wheatley and more. Nov 30-Dec 1, 10 am-5 pm. $15-$70.
Pre-register: www.launchpadsummit.com
