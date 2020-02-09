Sunday Art Market
Riverdale Hub 1326 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1Z1
Check out local artists & makers - people from your community – sharing their work. Noon-5 pm. Free admission.
facebook.com/events/179166576486753
Riverdale Hub is part of a non-profit organization, functioning in an eco-building that is dedicated to helping marginalized women. Events like this help fund the programming we provide.
All Ages, Free
Community Events