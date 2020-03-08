Sunday Art Market

Riverdale Hub 1326 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1Z1

Check out local artists & makers - people from your community – sharing their work. Noon-5 pm. Free admission.

facebook.com/events/2373387616286111

Riverdale Hub is part of a non-profit organization, functioning in an eco-building that is dedicated to helping marginalized women. Events like this help fund the programming we provide. 

All Ages, Free
Community Events
