NOW MagazineAll EventsSunday Dinner – The Black Liberation Edition

Sunday Dinner – The Black Liberation Edition

The Black Daddies Club co-presentation of Sunday Dinners virtual discussions (The Black Liberation edition), online forum which will focus on Blackness, gender and race. This special session will be open to the general public and not only to Black men, which the Sunday Dinner online gatherings are usually known for. This special edition of Sunday Dinner is a collaboration with Michael Roberson Maison-Margiela (New York) and Twysted Miyake- Mugler (Toronto). Sun, Jan 24 from 5-6:30 pm. Free.

Pre-register https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunday-dinners-a-virtual-conversation-around-blackness-and-gender-tickets-135925058509

