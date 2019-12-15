Sunday Scene: Rebecca Neel

Dr. Rebecca Neel teaches psychology at the University of Toronto. Her research seeks to understand how our beliefs and prejudices shape who we value, fear, or ignore. Her current work focuses on understanding social invisibility: why are some social groups ignored and treated with indifference? How does the experience of being invisible differ from being seen as a threat to others? Dr. Neel will discuss Rashid Johnson’s exhibition Anxious Audience at The Power Plant. 2 pm. Free.

