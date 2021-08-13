We can’t think of a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than sipping Margo Rosé among the vines, while a live DJ plays the perfect music for the ideal summer vibe.

Join us at Two Sisters Vineyards, in beautiful Niagara-on-the-Lake, for a picture perfect summer event on Sunday September 5. Tickets are $40 each; includes admission and a tasting of our 2018 Rosé, 2019 Margo Rosé and 2020 Margo Rosé. Tickets at twosistersvineyards.com.

We will be offering great food and wine selections for purchase throughout the event.

We are also pleased to share that when you purchase a ticket to “Sunday with Margo” before Sunday August 29, you will be entered to win 2 tickets to attend our Movie Night in the Vineyard, happening on the evening of September 5 at dusk (approximately 8 pm)!

*Those who have already purchased a “Sunday with Margo” ticket will automatically be entered into the contest.