Sunrise Ceremony For Indigenous Peoples Day
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
Toronto joins cities across Canada to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 – the summer solstice – and recognize the unique and important history, culture and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. All are welcome to attend the City's annual sunrise ceremony in recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day. 5:30 am. Free.
Info
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events