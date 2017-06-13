Sunset Soiree

Location TBA contact for info, Toronto, Ontario

Join Grey Goose Brand Ambassador Guillaume Jubien and Parisian Chef Justin Kent for a French Picnic Dinner inspired by the finest French ingredients and the World’s Best Tasting Vodka. Each pair of tickets, seated in groups of four, is an invitation to enjoy an elevated picnic experience & watch the sun go down in glorious fashion – making Grey Goose #SunsetSoiree a night filled with joie de vivre. 6 pm. $150.

Bridle Path area, location revealed with purchase. Pre-register.

