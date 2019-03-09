Super Gay Saturday: Women's History Edition
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
Super Gay Saturday is back with an all-woman lineup for this Women's History Month, followed by LAVENDER and LGBTQ+ dance party. Featuring comedy by Robin Valerie, Krissia Valiente, Amanda Day, Marisa Rosa Grant, Laura Di Labio headliner Aba Amuquandoh and host Anasimone George. 9 pm. $15. Tickets at universe.com
Info
IWD
Queer
Stage
Comedy