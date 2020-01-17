Superbutch Jukebox/Superqueer Clothing Swap
Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6
A live band inside a giant interactive jukebox, featuring Oriana Barbato, Carmen Elle, Lynette Gillis, Teagan Johnston, and Dinah Thorpe. A clothing exchange for trans and cis people of all and no genders and dance party with Nomad Nala and DJDJ. Performances by Manny Dingo and Lianne Tammi Dance Crew. 8 pm. $15-$20 or pwyc.
Queer
Community Events, Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul