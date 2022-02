9 people viewed this event.

Concert. Jun 8 at 7 pm. $32.50. The Axis Club, 722 College. https://www.showclix.com/event/superchunk?mc_cid=e54eff9cef&mc_eid=01062e1698

This event is rescheduled from Mar 7, 2022.