Supercrawl Livestream Spring Series

Performances take place at Hamilton’s Bridgeworks venue and are streamed via Vimeo. Performers include Danko Jones, iskwē & Tom Wilson, Bad Waittress, Serena Ryder and many others. March 12-May 15. $10-$20. http://eventbrite.ca

Friday March 12: Danko Jones $20 (+SC)

Saturday March 13: Danko Jones $20 (+SC)

Thursday March 25: Alfie Smith & Nicole Christian $10 (+SC)

Saturday March 27: Zoon $10 (+SC)

Sunday March 28: Theo Tams $10 (+SC)

Friday April 9: iskwē & Tom Wilson $14.99 (+SC)

Thursday April 15: LTtheMonk $10 (+SC)

Friday April 16: Basement Revolver $10 (+SC)

Saturday April 17: Bad Waitress $10 (+SC)

Thursday April 22: Athanase $10 (+SC)

Friday April 23: Jeremie Albino $10 (+SC)

Saturday April 24: Serena Ryder $19.99 (+SC)

Thursday April 29: Nuela Charles $10 (+SC)

Friday April 30: Big Wreck $19.99 (+SC)

Saturday May 15: TBA