Supporting our Kids Mindfulness Workshop
Jones Library 118 Jones, Toronto, Ontario
A mindfulness workshop for parents enhancing mental health. Yoga instructor Eryl McCaffrey shares her personal experience with anxiety and depression as a parent and how mindfulness helped her cope and heal. With meditation and yoga demonstration. 2-3 pm. Free. Pre-register.
torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT385670&R=EVT385670
Info
Jones Library 118 Jones, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events