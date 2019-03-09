Supporting our Kids Mindfulness Workshop

Jones Library 118 Jones, Toronto, Ontario

A mindfulness workshop for parents enhancing mental health. Yoga instructor Eryl McCaffrey shares her personal experience with anxiety and depression as a parent and how mindfulness helped her cope and heal. With meditation and yoga demonstration. 2-3 pm. Free. Pre-register.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT385670&R=EVT385670

Jones Library 118 Jones, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7715
