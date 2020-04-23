Supporting Those Left Inside: Meeting Needs Behind Prison Walls

While a significant number of prisoners are being released or diverted from detention across Canada, the majority of incarcerated people remain locked inside without access to PPE, sanitation supplies, healthy food, & communication. This panel brings together people with lived experience, frontline workers & researchers to discuss what we must do to support people who remain incarcerated, & how to highlight the chronic failures of the criminal injustice system to push for decarceral futures. 7 pm. Free. Online on Zoom: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81612773716