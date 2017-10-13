Susan Calder
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Author Susan Calder is a Calgary writer who has published two murder mystery novels. In Ten Days of Summer, an insurance adjuster investigates a suspicious building fire that caused the death of a hoarder. Hear Susan Calder speak to why she made the victim in this novel a hoarder. Hear about the real person who inspired this character and more. 7 pm. Free.
Free
