Sushi Making & Wine Pairing Experience
Cambria Gallery 91 Parliament, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y7
Take a trip to Japan and explore the traditions of sushi making during this hands-on experience.Throughout a 2-hour workshop, you will create a variety of vegetarian rolls using health conscious ingredients while sipping on refreshingly delightful wines that will complement each bite. Menu: 2 rolls sushi per person, miso soup, green salad with Japanese vinaigrette and sesame cookies. 7 pm. $60.
