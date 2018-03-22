Susie & Charlie's 2-Spirit Church Street Tour

The Tlingit Comedy Duo, Gramma Susie and Cash Creek Charlie, are coming to Church Street to learn about the Rainbow People. Come with them as they celebrate the Pride of being whoever the Creator made you to be. Featuring Indigenous storytellers from the Yukon Sharon Shorty and Duane Gastant’Aucoin. Mar 22 at 7:30 pm. $15-$20.

Co-produced by Storytelling Toronto and Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/susie-charlies-2-spirit-church-street-tour