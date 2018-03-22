Susie & Charlie's 2-Spirit Church Street Tour

Google Calendar - Susie & Charlie's 2-Spirit Church Street Tour - 2018-03-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Susie & Charlie's 2-Spirit Church Street Tour - 2018-03-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Susie & Charlie's 2-Spirit Church Street Tour - 2018-03-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Susie & Charlie's 2-Spirit Church Street Tour - 2018-03-22 19:30:00

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

The Tlingit Comedy Duo, Gramma Susie and Cash Creek Charlie, are coming to Church Street to learn about the Rainbow People. Come with them as they celebrate the Pride of being whoever the Creator made you to be. Featuring Indigenous storytellers from the Yukon Sharon Shorty and Duane Gastant’Aucoin. Mar 22 at 7:30 pm. $15-$20. 

Co-produced by Storytelling Toronto and Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/susie-charlies-2-spirit-church-street-tour

Info
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Queer
Stage
Theatre
416-975-8555
Google Calendar - Susie & Charlie's 2-Spirit Church Street Tour - 2018-03-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Susie & Charlie's 2-Spirit Church Street Tour - 2018-03-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Susie & Charlie's 2-Spirit Church Street Tour - 2018-03-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Susie & Charlie's 2-Spirit Church Street Tour - 2018-03-22 19:30:00