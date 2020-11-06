Sustainable Teach-in: Make your Own Brand

Textile Museum online workshop. Nov 28 from 2-3:30 pm. Free.

On Buy Nothing Day, add flair to your outfits and let your personal style shine through. Let your creativity flow while learning to embellish pieces of clothing you already own! Develop a personal brand with some techniques and ideas that will help you turn your clothes into unique wearable items. REGISTER

All levels of experience are welcome. Class size is limited, registration is required. You will receive an email with the Zoom meeting access link prior to the event. Materials list will be provided to participants after registration.