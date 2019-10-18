Suzanne Berliner Weiss

Google Calendar - Suzanne Berliner Weiss - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Suzanne Berliner Weiss - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Suzanne Berliner Weiss - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Suzanne Berliner Weiss - 2019-10-18 19:00:00

Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario

Book launch and discussion of Suzanne Berliner Weiss’ powerful memoir about surviving Nazi-occupied France as a child and going on to become a lifelong activist for social & environmental justice. Born Jewish in Paris in 1941, Suzanne was hidden from the Nazis in rural France. She will talk about how the ties of friendship, solidarity and resistance that saved her as a child speak to the needs of our planet today. 7 pm. Free. 

Info

Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Books
Google Calendar - Suzanne Berliner Weiss - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Suzanne Berliner Weiss - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Suzanne Berliner Weiss - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Suzanne Berliner Weiss - 2019-10-18 19:00:00