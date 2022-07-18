Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 18, 2022

Album release show. Sep 23 at 8 pm. $30. 3030 Dundas West. eventbrite.com

A Saskatoon native transplanted to the Niagara Region of Ontario, Roots and Blues singer Suzie Vinnick is a 3X Juno Nominee, CFMA Award winner, and a 10-time winner of the Maple Blues Award for songwriting, female vocalist, acoustic act and more. Suzie will be releasing a new Roots & Blues album in September 2022.

