Sweet Rejoicing - Etobicoke Centennial Choir

ECC opens its 53rd season with a concert of joyous music to kindle the holiday spirit. Featuring Vivaldi's spirited and uplifting “Gloria,” accompanied by string quintet and oboe. Conductor - Henry Renglich, Music Director of ECC, Accompanist - Carl Steinhauser, piano and organ, Elizabeth Eccleston, oboe, Soloists - Gabrielle Turgeon, soprano, Daniella Theresia, alto. ECC is thrilled to share the stage with the Father John Redmond Concert Choir, conducted by Gianna Antonacci. 7:30 pm. $30, free for children 12 and under with adults. etobicokecentennialchoir.ca