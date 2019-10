by Jaber Ramezani (Nowadays Theatre/Alma Matters Productions). Inspired by real stories from the world of women’s sports in post-revolutionary Iran, Swim Team follows three women who are determined to learn to swim in a place devoid of water. Opens Nov 8 and runs to Nov 17, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $20-$25, stu $15.

theatrecentre.org/?p=13847