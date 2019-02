Nilan Perera's SynapticCircusSundays moves to a new, earlier time slot with sets by William Davison (electronics), Ambrose Pottie (drums and percussion) and Mark Gane (guitars) (set 1) and Mike Hansen (turntables) and Ted Phillips (laptop) (set 2). 7:30 pm. Pwyc.

