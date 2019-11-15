Syria Film Festival comes back for a fifth year with a carefully selected set of three features and five shorts. This year's movies tackle subjects such as child marriage in Waha Al-Raheb's 'Proclaimed Murder', and Saeed Al Batal's 'Still Recording', and refugee youth experiencing the Canadian wilderness for the first time in Barbara Kopple's 'New Homeland'. Nov 15-17. $12, festival pass $30.

The full program can be viewed here: http://syff.ca/program2019