Syria Film Festival

to Google Calendar - Syria Film Festival - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Syria Film Festival - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Syria Film Festival - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Syria Film Festival - 2019-11-15 00:00:00

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4

Syria Film Festival comes back for a fifth year with a carefully selected set of three features and five shorts. This year's movies tackle subjects such as child marriage in Waha Al-Raheb's 'Proclaimed Murder', and Saeed Al Batal's 'Still Recording', and refugee youth experiencing the Canadian wilderness for the first time in Barbara Kopple's 'New Homeland'. Nov 15-17. $12, festival pass $30.

The full program can be viewed here: http://syff.ca/program2019

Info

1002325_637888036276121_1903803015_n.jpg
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4 View Map
Film
Festivals
to Google Calendar - Syria Film Festival - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Syria Film Festival - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Syria Film Festival - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Syria Film Festival - 2019-11-15 00:00:00