Syria Film Festival comes back for a fifth year with a carefully selected set of three features and five shorts. This year's movies tackle subjects such as child marriage in Waha Al-Raheb's Proclaimed Murder, Saeed Al Batal's Still Recording, and refugee youth experiencing the Canadian wilderness for the first time in Barbara Kopple's New Homeland. Nov 15-17. $12, festival pass $30.

The full program can be viewed at syff.ca/program2019