Syrus Marcus Ware: Art, Activism, And Futurity

Tanenbaum Lecture by the local artist/activist. 7 pm. Free. Room IMA-307, third floor. Arrive early to ensure seating.

facebook.com/events/817457732046639

For two decades, Toronto-based artist and activist Syrus Marcus Ware has explored the themes of justice and climate change through his practice spanning painting, installation, performance, and video. In this talk, Ware discusses his hopes for the future of activism and how artistic practice can help us understand an uncertain world.