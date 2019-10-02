System Change not Climate Change

Workers' Action Centre 720 Spadina, #223, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2T9

Spring Magazine conversation on how to can tackle climate crisis from a socialist perspective. We will examine why permanent solutions to climate change cannot exist within our capitalist framework, and look at ways that we can support progress being made on the front lines through such actions as just transitions for workers and communities, and support for Indigenous struggles and sovereignty. 7:30 pm. Free.

