T.M. Glass Arts & Crafts Garden Visit

Join T.M. Glass, Onsite Gallery and the Toronto Botanical Garden for a special visit to T.M. Glass’ traditional Arts & Crafts Garden. The artist and the Toronto Botanical Garden will lead a tour of the garden and speak about the flowers in bloom, gardening and the history of Arts & Crafts Gardens. Jun 9 at 2 pm. Free. Location revealed upon registration (in the Christie & Davenport area). Pre-register on eventbrite.ca/e/60709997236