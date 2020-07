The T.O. WebFest is going online for 2020! Featuring 81 selections from 32 countries, the T.O. WebFest has all the hottest digital series from the best digital creators in the world for just $5.

Featuring many notable series from Canadian creators, including How To Buy A Baby, Bit Playas, and Slo Pitch, catch it all July 9-13 at www.towebfest.com

Twitter/Facebook/Instagram: @TOWebFest