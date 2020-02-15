T.W.O.S: The Welcoming Of Synergies
Harbourfront Centre Theatre 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Kuumba Festival and Movement Art Is present a night of dance paired with accompanying genres and synergetic performances. Headlined by Jon Boogz and Lil Buck, the evening will showcase a range of Canadian dance artists and end with a presentation of ISMS by MAI. Feb 15 at 8 pm. $20.
Info
Harbourfront Centre Theatre 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8 View Map
Black History
Stage
Dance