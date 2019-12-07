The Tranzac Holiday Gift Fair, now in its third year, is a great place to find original, handmade gifts by local artists and artisans. Dozens of different vendors each day. Delicious food for sale. Beer available in the Southern Cross (down the hall). Free admission. Accessible. All ages. Takes place three weekends in December leading up to Christmas at Tranzac Club. Email giftfair@tranzac.org for more information. Noon-6 pm Dec 7 & 8, 14 & 15 and 21 & 22.