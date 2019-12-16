The Playscapes is a concert-length piano trio consisting of various musical activities and games by James Lowrie presented in partnership with the Canadian Music Centre. The piece will be performed by a trio consisting of Wesley Shen (piano), Amahl Arulanandam (cello), and Aysel Taghi-Zada (violin). Cookies and tie-in zine will be distributed to all audience members to enhance experience. Bringing your own comfy seating is encouraged, though regular chairs will also be there. 8 pm. $13-$20. on.cmccanada.org/event/playscapes